West Virginia Ranks 10th For Strictest DUI Laws

A recent report has released the strictest states in the country for DUI's, and West Virginia ranks in the top ten.

Whether you get caught with drugs or alcohol, driving under the influence is illegal.

S.M. Severt, a Princeton Police Patrolman, said, "It's bad everywhere you go. You can't really get away from it. Everybody's abusing alcohol and abusing drugs, so just be careful out there."

According to a recent report by WalletHub, West Virginia ranks the 10th strictest state for DUI's, based on jail time, fines, license suspensions, and insurance rate increase. The Mountain State ranks in at least the top 20 for being the strictest in each individual penalty.

Tom Howard, an Ohio County Sheriff, said, "West Virginia's very strict on their DUI laws. Right now, it's .08% for any driver on the road. The commercial driver's license are .04%, so the commercial driver's license is held to a higher standard."

Drunk driving occurs all over the country resulting in 1 million arrests and around 10 thousand deaths each year. So why is West Virginia one of the top ten strictest in DUI's? Howard said, "Well West Virginia we're kinda a unique position here on the East Coast. West Virginia is surrounded by huge cities, big cities, a lot of colleges and universities in West Virginia, and there's a lot of honestly drugs are pretty ramped right here, alcohol's pretty rampant in the state of West Virginia, we all know that, and that's why we're working on it cause we have the task force that we do and the different divisions out there working for not just drugs but also alcohol."

Surrounding states rank all across the board.

Virginia: 12th

Pennsylvania: 43rd

Maryland: 46th

Ohio: 49th

Arizona currently ranks first as the strictest state for DUI's.

Severt said, "There is no specific time, any time of the day, any day of the week, you can always find a DUI out here. Somebody on drugs or medications, alcohol abuse, they're out here driving, and they're out everywhere, so be careful." Howard said, "We're ahead, we're stepping ahead to try and protect people, it's what it's all about. Making sure people are out on the roadways safe." The officers can't stress the saying enough: drive sober or get pulled over.

