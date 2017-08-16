You Can Protect Your Eyes During The Solar Eclipse By Projecting The Event

Well the solar eclipse is just days away and many people are getting excited.

But of course, it's important to remember to protect your eyes when watching the event and there are many ways you can do so.

You can watch NASA's live stream or even use a pair of certified solar eclipse glasses. You can also safely watch by using a projection.

While that sounds complicated, it's really not.

Officials said you can easily make this set up at home by using a pair of binoculars, a cardboard box and some white paper.

This process allows you to capture the image of the event and project it onto a piece of paper.

Retired Biology Teacher Carl Patsche believes this method is the best and safest way to watch.

"This is not a dangerous system whatsoever. You're not looking directly at the sun. It's like watching a motion picture, watching the sun as it's being projected like that," Patshce said.



Patshce added, if you do use this system, it's important for kids to not look directly through the binoculars because they will burn their eyes.