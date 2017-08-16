West Virginia Ranks 33rd For Growth in Middle Market Companies

In a recent report by American Express and Dun & Bradstreet, West Virginia ranks 33rd for growth in number of Middle Market companies over the past 6 years. The state has over 700 middle market companies, which boasts between $10 million and $1 billion dollars in annual revenues. According to the report, these businesses only make up 1 percent of all U.S. businesses, but contribute to around 27 percent of the revenue generated.

For example, once the Health Plan is finished in Wheeling, that will be considered a middle market business. Although West Virginia ranks in the middle, it can be difficult for newer businesses to start up or others to relocate to the mountain state.

Jason Haswell, the Managing Director for Monteverde Group, said, "The state has not been real tax-friendly to new business. I think they're looking at ways to bring new business in, but I think those are some of the things they need to focus on in order to make it more friendly for business of that size of that mid level size to relocate here."

With the rapid growth of middle market businesses, the economy has been putting more focus on it rather than local or high market companies.