Marshall County Schools Bring Classroom to Cafeteria with Multiple Gardens

When we think about the school lunches we were served as kids, usually square pizza, chicken nuggets, french fries, fruit cups, and milk come to mind.

But these days schools are taking a whole new approach in feeding students while educating them at the same time.

At Marshall County Schools, feeding roughly 4,600 students breakfast and lunch is no easy task.

Just ask Debbie Derico, who has been the Child Nutrition Director there for 18 years. "For me sometimes it is like a Sudoku puzzle putting it together you know, that we have to meet all the requirements," she said.

Each year, Derico juggles government guidelines while putting together menus with things that students actually want to eat.

The county is now part of a new purchasing co-op with 21 others in West Virginia so they are able to pool their resources for better bargaining and purchasing power.

But outside of the food from vendors, Marshall County Schools are able to take the cafeteria to the classroom with their outdoor gardens.

In February, students at Central Elementary started to grow plants they eventually took outside.Every Wednesday, even during the summer, students would come to weed, harvest, and eat.

"There's lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and it's a lot of fun to come and look at all of the things we've grown," said Keagan and Haley, both getting ready to enter the fifth grade.

Many of the things grown at the garden go home with students and their families.

"My mom from this garden has made spaghetti sauce and salsa and other stuff," said soon-to-be fifth grade student Atreyu Dudley.

"We want these kids to be able to have these skills so they can help their families," said fifth grade teacher Marguerite Harbison.

During the school year, the fresh fruits and vegetables from the gardens make it into the cafeterias in Marshall County Schools.

Whatever is left over may go to the soup kitchen or area families who could use the extra help.

"Any time that the students are able to incorporate their own produce at the salad bar, or if we make it into coleslaw, they absolutely love it. They tell their classmates, 'hey make sure you try that zucchini, make sure you try those hot peppers," Derico said.

Derico says they also try to use school made recipes for things like hummus and salsa using the fresh ingredients.

Not only are students learning, but they're also taking pride in their hard work.

"We love our kids, we want them to realize that we're part of the community, we're just not their teachers, we are here because we want them to flourish," Harbison said.

All meals in Marshall County Schools are provided at no charge to students, regardless of their income, and there is no paperwork to fill out.

The garden at Central Elementary School is thanks to Grow Ohio Valley and a grant that allowed them to build the garden beds. Students assisted with drilling holes, carrying gravel and soil, and more.

During the school day, students are also provided a fresh fruit or vegetable to snack on, which is part of a federal program.

