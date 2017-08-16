Hidden Webcam Found in Bellaire Council Chambers

An interesting find in the Bellaire Village Council Chambers has members unhappy and feeling betrayed.

Inside the Chambers there's a clock hanging above the mayor's head which has a hidden webcam connected inside.

Council members found the camera back in February, but exclusively broke the story to 7News Wednesday after reviewing the entire case.

Council Member Dan Brown tells us, during their investigation they found a receipt for the clock and an SD Card with Village Administrator Scott Porter's information on it. Now, members of village council feel they can't hold executive sessions safely.

"To not know whether or not your able to have an executive session or not without being spied upon is a very, very daunting task when you're a public official. Those sessions are specifically for certain things, and those certain things can really turn around and mess with somebody's life," Brown said. "There's information that comes out in executive session that is not to be repeated."

7News has reached out to Village Administrator Porter and have not heard back at this time.