Many Students Heading Back to School Across the Ohio Valley

It's an exciting day across the Ohio Valley as school buses are getting ready to pick the kids up for their first day of school.

Heading back into the classroom today, Ohio County Schools, Buckeye Trail, The Linsly School, Trinity Christian, East Richland Christian School,and Clay Battelle.

Tyler County Schools are having a move up day on Thursday, with their first official day Friday.

We will continue to bring you back to school tips all week, but make sure you tune in next week on August 23rd and on August 26th for our Back to School special.

On the 23rd you can watch it at 12:30 on ABC Ohio Valley, and on the 26th at 1 p.m. on WTRF My Ohio Valley.

We want to wish all students a safe and happy school year.