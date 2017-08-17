One Dead After ATV Accident in Marshall County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

One Dead After ATV Accident in Marshall County

Marshall County Officials responded to a single ATV accident early Thursday morning that resulted in a fatality.

Thunder Joseph Storch, 21, was driving an ATV along Sand Hill Road just at approximately midnight when he crashed within a mile of his home.

According to Sheriff Kevin Cecil, Storch's vehicle failed to negotiate a turn and left the road. The vehicle then hit the hillside and went airborne, ultimately hitting a tree and stopping in a ditch.

Officials say Storch was ejected out of the passenger side of the vehicle.

According to Sheriff Cecil, a coal miner going to work Thursday morning found Storch and reported the incident to officials. A Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at the scene due to massive head trauma.

Storch was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, and officials say that it appears that alcohol and high speeds were involved.

