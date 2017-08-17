Ohio Reports Its 1st Human Case of West Nile for 2017

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus reported in the state this year.



The Ohio Department of Health said Wednesday that the 44-year-old Clermont County man did not require hospitalization and is recovering.



The primary way people get the virus is through the bite of an infected mosquito. So far this year, 29 Ohio counties have reported West Nile virus found in mosquitoes collected through a statewide surveillance.



Ohio reported 17 human cases of West Nile virus last year.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 28 states have reported more than 200 combined human cases of the virus this year.



Health officials say most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not have any symptoms.

