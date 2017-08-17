Did You Receive "Free Cruise" Robocalls? You Could Get Up to $90 - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Did You Receive "Free Cruise" Robocalls? You Could Get Up to $900

(WCMH) – If you received robocalls offering a free cruise, you could be eligible for up to $900 as part of a lawsuit settlement.

The class action lawsuit claims Resort Marketing Group made illegal robocalls on behalf of Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. The lawsuit claims those calls violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The companies have settled the lawsuit and will pay up to $300 per call you received, to a maximum of $900.

RMG has provided a list of phone numbers that received the calls. To qualify for the settlement, your number must be on it.

Check to see if you are eligible for the settlement here.

Claims must be received by November 3, 2017.

A similar lawsuit against another marketing group was settled earlier this year.

