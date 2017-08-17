Officials: One Dead After Two Vehicle Accident in St. Clairsville

One person was pronounced dead after after a two vehicle accident in St. Clairsville.

St. Clairsville Police responded to South Marietta Street Wednesday at approximately 3:18 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 2007 Chrysler Town and County mini van, which was traveling northbound went left of center, striking a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling southbound.

Witnesses told officials that the mini van's driver suffered an apparent medical issues, causing him to lose control and go left of the center line.

The Cumberland Trail Fire Department transported the two drivers and two occupants of the vehicles to the hospital.

The mini van driver was later pronounced dead at Wheeling Hospital. There has been no report of the condition of the passengers and other driver.