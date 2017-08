Anyone looking for some fun while getting back to school, the Urban Mission is hosting its annual Back-to-School bash in Steubenville Thursday afternoon.

At the event, you'll be able to get anything from backpacks, school supplies, food, and clothes.

There will be entertainment including a performance from the Steubenville Big Red Marching Band.

The event started at 10 a.m. and will run until 2 Thursday afternoon.