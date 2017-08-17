Officials Work to Keep Your Kids Safe While Getting On and Off the Bus

Wheeling Police officials sat along bus routes on Thursday as children returned to school.

When it comes to bus safety, police say they're amazed at how many drivers say they don't notice the bus's stop sign flashing on the roadway. According to an Ohio County Schools bus driver, five drivers flew past his bus Thursday morning when that sign was on, and that's just too many close calls.

Deputy Chief Marty Kimball says it's more likely a school bus accident happens during the back to school season. That's why Wheeling Police officers are working overtime on Thursday.

"We are also paying some officers through the governor's highway safety fund to actually pay officers to patrol the school zones, and to actually follow buses and look for those violators," said Chief Kimball.

Drivers need to be stopping in both directions for a bus stopped on a two and four lane roadway, and a two lane roadway with center turning.

Just because you don't get pulled over for passing a stopped bus doesn't mean there will be consequences.

"Many of the school buses here in Ohio County are equipped with cameras and they can catch the violators on camera. And when they show us that video, we will proceed and we will follow up with warrants for that driver," Chief Kimball said.

It's an expense and serious offense that comes with six points on your license.

Chief Kimball says they don't want to write tickets, but they need drivers to pay attention, and the bus drivers appreciate it.

"They're very thankful and they're happy to see us out there because they take their charge of monitoring their children and keeping them safe very seriously as we do too, and they're happy to see us," said Chief Kimball.