Local Organization Honors Teachers

With the new school year, one local organization went out of their way to show its appreciation to the teachers of Bridgeport schools.

The Experience Church brought in 20 boxes of pizzas to feed 110 teachers Thursday at Bridgeport School for their "Love the Valley" campaign. Pastor Tim Seidler tells 7news they're doing this as a way to show they believe these teachers, and their students, will have a great year. And the teachers certainly don't mind.

"We appreciate it so much. We look forward to it every year," said 1st Grade teacher Kim Vitale. "It's just a time for us to sit down with our co-workers and mingle."

For the teachers of Bridgeport this is their last weekend before school starts on Monday the 21st.