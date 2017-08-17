South Carolina Officials 'Warn' People About Lizardmen Activity During Eclipse

COLUMBIA, SC (WCMH) — Officials in South Carolina are “warning” people to be vigilant during the eclipse in case more Lizardmen sightings occur.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division tweeted a tongue-in-cheek warning August 9, advising people of possible paranormal activity in the state during the solar eclipse.
“SCEMD does not know if Lizardmen become more active during a solar eclipse, but we advise that residents of Lee and Sumter counties should remain vigilant,” the tweet reads.
Regarding possible paranormal activity potentially occurring during the #SolarEclipse2017. As always, if you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/O3IuYhHzqB— SCEMD (@SCEMD) August 9, 2017
According to WLTX the Lizardmen is South Carolina’s equivalent of Bigfoot.
A map provided by SCEMD shows that there seven sightings of Lizardmen between 1980 and 2001.
“As always, if you see something, say something,” SCEMD tweet finishes.
