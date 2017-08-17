Free Series Offered to Help Caregivers, Parents of Children With Autism

Studies show that autism now affects around one in 68 children across the country. Here in the Ohio Valley, a group of highly trained therapists, physicians, and educators are joining together to help caregivers and parents of children with Autism Spectrum Disorders.

On Thursday, Wheeling Hospital's Center for Pediatrics, along with Marshall County Schools and the West Virginia Autism Training Center at Marshall University announced a free series that will address a number of topics dealing with ASD.

The series will be divided into five separate sessions beginning in September. Some of the topics include recognizing the signs of autism, as well as information on available resources and effective communication.

"We are seeing more families bring this up to us, and I think this is a good thing, because people are no longer afraid of the word autism," said Dr. Judy Romano, Director of Wheeling Hospital's Center for Pediatrics.

"I think that it is a little overwhelming when your getting that diagnosis. So, this will give them some ongoing support. Someone to ask questions to, but also the parents themselves will have a community of support of parents," said Dr. Shelby Haines, Director of Special Programs with Marshall County Schools.

The sessions will be held at the RESA 6 Location on GC&P Road in Wheeling. They are free but registration is required. You can register by calling Office of Special Programs at Marshall County Schools. The number is 304-843-4400.