West Virginia Officials Go On Medical Marijuana Fact-Finding Mission

The medical marijuana industry has created over 16,000 jobs and over $3 billion in revenue in Colorado.

And state officials want that same type of growth here.

Delegate Shawn Fluharty says the Mountain State already has the resources needed for a medical marijuana industry. But if adult cannabis is passed, officials want to do it the right way.

"We have to make sure there's a market for one. We have to make sure that legislation is broad enough so that West Virginians can take advantage of it and actually get the medicine they need. So all these factors, whenever you start looking at them, West Virginia has a duty to look at it and say, wait a minute. We can do this too and if we're going to do it, let's do it the right way," said Fluharty.

While there, officials toured many facilities and learned how the industry works.

They also spoke with Colorado's governor and legislators about the pros and cons of the medical marijuana business.