Belmont County Family Says Cemetery Has Gone From Well-Maintained To A Mess

They say the Belmont County Memorial Park Cemetery on Route 214 near the New Horizon Animal Hospital has become overgrown and uncared for.

Robert Crosby's parents, aunts, uncles and cousins are buried here.

"I came up, found the grass overgrown, headstones you couldn't even see names on them," said Crosby. "There was some grass cut some time ago maybe early summer, which was brown and matted on the headstones."

Alex Colvin says she has mowed the family's plot three times this summer on her own.

Once she saw an older man in the cemetery, becoming emotional over the condition of the graves.

"He was crying," Colvin said, "He was very, very upset. He was from three and a half hours away, he drove here to see what was going on and the sight that he saw was just completely unbearable."

They say grave markers are nicked, sunken or obliterated.

Wooden crosses, flowers and flags get mowed down when the grass does get cut.

They say it was always well-maintained until about a year ago.

"When we purchased the lots, we were assured that this was a perpetual care cemetery, which gave us some peace that we knew our loved ones would be taken care of," Robert Crosby noted. "And now to see this, it's just disturbing."

They went to the county commissioners, who told them it's privately owned and therefore out of their control.

But the family says even the central focal point of the cemetery--the flag pole--has been left unattended.

"It used to be, I'd come up here and find a caretaker cutting grass in the summer," Colvin recalled. "But I can't remember the last time I saw one this summer yet."

We tried calling the phone number posted on the property.

It rings but is not picked up, even by voicemail.

"It's heartbreaking to family members," said Susie Colvin of Bellaire. "I'm local. I'm sure a lot of people buried here are not local. So they have no one to care for them. There needs to be some kind of resolution."

"It's a deplorable situation, to know your loved ones are entombed here, and this is what you have," said Robert Crosby.

The family is trying to research the ownership of the cemetery, to contact someone about its care.