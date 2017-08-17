Man Arrested in Connection to Car Break-ins

In St. Clairsville, OH, 27-year-old Michael Goski was arrested in connection to numerous car break-ins and items taken over the past several days, according to St. Clairsville PD.

Goski is being charged with theft and criminal damaging after being arrested Thursday. He's currently being held at the Belmont County Jail.

The police department would like to urge residents to lock their vehicles in order to avoid easy access to the cars.