First Responders Pull Infants from Car Crash in Ohio County

Crews are responding to a car crash near Exit 10 on Interstate 70 eastbound in Ohio County.

Two small children have been pulled from the car that went off of the highway and over the hill near Cabela's Drive just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The driver of the vehicle was helped by EMS crews and was then able to walk up the hill.

Ohio County Sheriff, Tom Howard, said there was only a minor injury as a result of the crash.

Traffic was said to be moving freely, without congestion.