Local Teen Uses His Make-A-Wish Opportunity At The Fair

The Jefferson County Fair is wrapping up its third day and Wednesday they held their Grand Stand Rodeo.

But the event was extra special because of 15-year-old Andy Statler.

Andy has Neuro-fibro-matosis, which means tumors grow everywhere in his body, and so far he's survived 36 surgeries to date.

Andy said he doesn't let this stop him, which is why he used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to join Rodeo Trick Rider, Shadow Montag, on a ride at the fair.

Andy said he's looked up to Shadow ever since he performed at Andy's elementary school years ago.

On Wednesday, he finally had some one-on-one time with his idol.

"I'm riding with Shadow after his performance, to hang out with him and just have fun," Andy said.

Andy believes Shadow is a great inspiration for everyone and it means the world for him to get to hang out at at the fair.