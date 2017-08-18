Crashes Back Up Traffic on I-70 in Belmont, Ohio Counties

UPDATE: Just after 6 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms one lane on I-70 Westbound is open after a tractor trailer caught on fire.

Troopers say traffic was backed up for miles, all the way to I-470. Traffic is stop and go and still slow this morning, and also slow on Route 40.

Highway Patrol said if you can, avoid the area.

ORIGINAL: In Belmont County this morning if you're heading to St. Clairsville, traffic is at a standstill on I-70 after a tractor trailer caught on fire.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, this happened on I-70 westbound near mile marker 216 close to the Ohio Valley Mall. We have received calls from drivers sitting in traffic for over an hour.

Troopers aren't sure how the tractor trailer caught on fire, but it is carrying cylinders, so as a precaution troopers are waiting for everything to pressurize before they let any drivers pass. No word on when they will re-open I-70.

In Ohio County on I-70 East, the Leftbound lane is shut down right now after a semi crashed into the guard rail. Ohio County Sheriff's tell us this happened in the left bound lane just before exit 10. just as the rain picked up after 2 a.m. this morning.

In both crashes, officials say luckily there are no injuries. We'll keep you updated when traffic is back to normal.