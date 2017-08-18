Bethlehem Shooting Investigation Turned Over to Prosecutor's Off - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bethlehem Shooting Investigation Turned Over to Prosecutor's Office

A shooting incident in Bethlehem has officially been turned over to the Ohio County Prosecutor's Office for review and consultation.

According to officials with the West Virginia State Police, Leslie Howard Jones, 77, was the homeowner involved in a fatal shooting in his residence on Ridgecrest Road.

The shooting incident took place on August 2nd, and resulted in the death of Steven Thomas Headley.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

