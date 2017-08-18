YWCA Hosts Over the Edge Event to Benefit Domestic Violence - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

YWCA Hosts Over the Edge Event to Benefit Domestic Violence

Posted: Updated:

The YWCA is holding their annual "Over the Edge" event this weekend at the Stone Center in Downtown Wheeling.

But the event isn't just about seeking a thrill -- officials say it means so much more.

The YWCA hosts the event every year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence. The event also gives community members the chance to overcome their fear of heights while raising money for the thousands of women and children the YWCA supports each year.

We'll have more information this afternoon.

