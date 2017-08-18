Cops: Mom Burned Son, Put Him On Leash, Locked Him in Cage

ST. MARYS, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania mother is accused of burning her 3-year-old with chemicals, putting him on a leash and keeping him in a dog cage.
Police in St. Marys charged Arwen Kuhn last week with a slew of charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor.
According to a police affidavit, the child's dad says he dropped the boy off at Kuhn's house for three days last year. He says when he picked the child up, he noticed a scab on his bellybutton and bruises on his head.
Investigators say they determined the 38-year-old Kuhn dropped the boy on his stomach and burned him with chemicals, in addition to leashing him and locking him in a cage.
No attorney information is available. No phone number is listed for Kuhn.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.