OVI Checkpoint in Belmont County Saturday

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Belmont County Saturday evening.

The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planning to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

"Based on provisional data, there were 316 OVI-related fatal crashes in which 346 people were killed last year in Ohio," said Lieutenant James Faunda. "State troopers make, on average, 25,000 OVI arrests each year, in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.:

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.