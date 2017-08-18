Keep Your Pets Safe During the Solar Eclipse

On Monday during the historic solar eclipse, we all know to protect our eyes by using special glasses, or by not looking at the sun during that time.

But we may not realize, the same goes for our pets.

Dr. Pam Harrold of Long Run Pet Hospital in Ohio County says cats especially love to sit in the window and look outside. She says it's the equivalent of "kitty TV." Many dogs do the same.

And we can't get our pets to wear eclipse glasses, or listen to warnings about retinal damage.

"Dogs and cats, of course, horses and cows, are all considered mammals and their retinas are very similar to ours. And the sun is bright, and opthamologists recently posted on line that the sun even for a short time can cause retinal burns. You'll see a black dot and that's permanent. There's no way to repair that. So that is potentially dangerous. So they should be kept indoors and away from the windows as a precaution," said Dr. Harrold.

She says to draw the curtains, close the blinds, or keep your pet in a room where there's no exposure possible, like a basement or bathroom.

In the case of pet birds, she advises moving the cage away from the windows that day.

For horses, they should be taken inside a barn or stall.