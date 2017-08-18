Staying Safe During the Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse is one of the hottest topics right now and it's just days away.

But the question is how to stay safe?

You've heard about solar eclipse glasses, but everyone seems to be out. So, officials say projections are the way to go.

You can easily do this by using a piece of paper and anything with a hole for the sun to project through.

But Smart Center Director Robert Strong says the most important thing to remember is how special this event truly is.

"We go about our work, or we go to school, or whatever we do and we don't think about what's going on around us. What's going on around us is the moon's constantly moving, the earth's constantly moving, the sun is in the sky, and every now and then, things line up and shadows are cast, and interesting things happen. That's what this eclipse is all about," said Strong.

Officials say the eclipse will start shortly after one p.m. in the Ohio Valley and will reach its greatest coverage around 2:35.