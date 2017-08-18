Marshall County School Enrollment Up Thanks to New Programs

Officials in Marshall County say school enrollment is up by about 150 students, and they're continuing to enroll students everyday.

But officials say it's not just West Virginians looking to enroll, they're getting students from Ohio, too.

And it's all thanks to the new programs John Marshall High School is offering.

From fabrication labs and virtual reality labs, to computer science and biomedical technology classes, school officials say that John Marshall has something for everyone.

Principal Cassandra Porter says it doesn't just stop there. This year, John Marshall has a new program called the freshman experience, which gives students the opportunity to experience a small school within a big one.

"I just think the amount of things that we're going to offer for students, the versatility, the CTE programs, the business programs, just appeal to a wide range of students and unfortunately I think some schools aren't at that level yet, so kids are wanting to come to John Marshall," said Porter.

John Marshall also offers project lead the way, a STEM program, and much more.