The Two People Convicted In The Powerline Park ATV Death Are Sentenced To Prison

She was in the driver's seat. But he had his foot pressed on the gas pedal.

The ATV they were driving killed a man at Powerline Park In Belmont County.

Now Tonya Morehead of Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, and Shawn Cape of Hiller, Pennsylvania, were sentenced to prison.

"Damn near everyone there was drinking and driving," stated Don Tennant, Tonya Morehead's lawyer.

"Firearms, vehicles and alcohol do not mix," said Judge Frank Fregiato of Belmont County Common Pleas Court.

Tonya Morehead was in the driver's seat of the Polaris Razor, while her friend Shawn Cape was working the gas pedal.

"For some reason Mr. Cape hit the gas and the vehicle went flying forward and tragically caused the death of his best friend and Tonya Morehead's friend," Tennant recounted.

Mark Magazine, who had been sitting on a cooler, was pinned against a camper and was killed.

Friends said he was warm and caring.

"Mark was a cheerful and loving person who was swift to help others with no expectation of recognition," testified Lisa Harvilla, a friend of Magazine's.

"He was hit by this thing, and he was left to die in front of his nephews," said Erin Fronzak, another friend. "For what? Because everyone wanted to drink and have fun?"

Tonya Morehead spoke in her own behalf.

"I think about Mark and what happened each and every day," she said, reading a letter she wrote to his family. "And more times than most, it gets harder and harder to deal with."

They said Morehead's behavior afterward at the scene was extreme.

"I learned that Tonya had kicked Deputy Sable in the stomach area and spit in his face, and in the face of Deputy Kelly," read Judge Frank Fregiato, quoting from a police report.

He went on to read the slurs and foul language she used at length toward the officers.

"She cussed the officers," admitted her attorney. "She did inappropriate things to the officers. She was, by all reports, hysterical."

In the end, Judge Frank Fregiato sentenced Shawn Cape to four years in prison, and Tonya Morehead to five.

He acknowledged the pain of all the family members who packed the courtroom.

"The families on all sides will never recover," he concluded.