In-Wheeling Magazine Celebrates 10 Years

Ten years ago, a magazine started that is telling the stories of Wheeling in a unique way.

Publisher David Allinder partnered with Dominic Cerrone, and the two took their passion for Wheeling and created a high quality, in-depth magazine.

Allinder says the magazine is so successful because it is filled with the extraordinary people of the Ohio Valley, 100 different voices in every issue.

Every issue is something new, but they do connect with themes.

"Every time I go to an event I hear, we love the magazine. I hear that over and over again, but again it's about the people we bring in," said Allinder.

"The city of Wheeling needed something, the state of West Virginia needed something as well that really promoted not only the Wheeling community but the greater state," said Former Wheeling Mayor Andy McKenzie.

Allinder says not only is the magazine inspiring people across the nation to visit Wheeling, but it's inspiring people who live here to do more and take pride in their city.