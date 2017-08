Heritage Port will be a busy place this weekend as the fourth annual Mountaineer Brewfest kicks off Saturday afternoon.

This event celebrates West Virginia's finest craft and microbrews.

The Mountaineer Brewfest also features a Beer Garden with additional craft beers for purchase, local artisan food for purchase, and the best in entertainment.

Tickets are $35 for general admission, and $75 for a VIP.

The festival is a rain or shine event kicking off at 4 and ends at 10:00 p.m.