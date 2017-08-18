Janmashtami Festival on Saturday

Some good news in Wheeling, Saturday from 12 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the New Vrindaban Hare Krishna Temple they will be holding their annual Janmashtami Festival.

This is a way for them to honor the appearance day of La Sri Krishna who appeared 5,000 years ago. According to Communications Director Vrindavan Das, millions of people throughout the world, from all walks of life, come together to celebrate global peace.

"You'll get to experience different including live mantra music, childrens activities from 12-6, children will love it," said Das. "Of course, we'll also serve a free vegetarian meal at 1:30. One of the special highlights of the festival is that at 9:30 we'll have fireworks in front of our lake."

Das says all are welcome.