Keeping Kids Safe

Maintaining a safe and secure environment. That's what officials say is the main responsibility of every school district.

But how do schools keep kids safe? And what happens if something goes wrong?

Studies show schools are supposed to be one of the safest places where children can be. Which is important since they spend more time at school than anywhere else, other than their own home.

"We can't be too safe with anybody," said Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent Kim Leonard. "Not only our students, but our faculty and staff too. It has to be our jobs to keep everybody safe."

But what happens when school's not as safe as it should be? Last year, Buckeye Local High School was victim to several bomb threats. Which led to an increased law enforcement presence, bomb dogs searching and a shut down restroom.

But Superintendent Kim says if that happens this year, she'll act immediately, "I would want to do everything that we could here at the school to try to narrow it down. Maybe watch cameras, put teachers in the hallways and monitor hallways, maybe just have sign out sheets whenever students needed to leave and use the restroom that way whenever someone did find it, we could narrow it down to who was in that restroom at that particular time."

Many schools have polices and procedures in place for emergencies such as an active shooter or a bomb scare. Staff and students also go through extensive training on how to exit the school and where to go during an emergency. Superintendent Leonard says Buckeye Local will be practicing these steps a lot of this year.

"Practice makes perfect, so we're going to have a lot of practice this year," said Leonard. "We have S.T.A.R.T. that's going to come in, quarterly this year, that's going to be doing a lot of training and things with all of our students and our faculty, and just trying to make makes sure that everybody's on the same page so that we know exactly what to do."

Other safety procedures in schools include keeping doors locked, having visitors sign in with a secretary, enforcing a zero-tolerance policy towards weapons, alcohol, and drugs, and much more.