Marshall County Receives Federal Disaster Declaration

Marshall County received Federal Disaster Declaration for Public and Individual Assistance for July 28 and 29 flooding late Friday night, according to Marshall County OEM.

FEMA will begin to release information about the declaration over the next several days.

According to EMS Director Tom Hart, Public Assistance is for local and state government agencies, non-profits, and the like. The organizations can apply for reimbursement for damage related expenses, emergency response measures, and recovery efforts in response to flooding.

Individual Assistance is available for residents, homeowners, business owners, and the like and will assist with damages to their homes, businesses, and buildings.

