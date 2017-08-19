"Project Care" Car Cruise Benefits American Cancer Society

The Classy Chassis Car Club partnered up with Quaker Steak and Lube and other car clubs from throughout the tristate area to host the sixth "Project Care" Car Cruise.

The cruise hosted more than 100 cars in the Quaker Steak and Lube parking lot from 14 different car clubs.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the American Cancer Society and its many programs.

"The money goes into some of our wonderful programs like our Hope Lodges and hotel programs for families who are traveling far from home for their treatment. It goes into Road to Recovery services to help patients get to their treatments if they don't have family that are able to drive them or cannot drive themselves. Of course the most important thing is the research that helps everyone," said Tracy Barnhouse, representing the American Cancer Society and Belmont County Relay for Life.

The event raises thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society.

Organizers plan to host the event again next year, but they say it will be in the spring.