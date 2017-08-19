JC Penney Hosts Back-to-School Bash

With students across the Ohio Valley heading back to the classroom, JC Penney at the Highland hosted one last Back-To-School Bash.

The store offered major discounts for shoppers, and kids had the opportunity to meet some first responders, including some K-9 officers. The Ohio County Sheriff's Department, Wheeling Fire Department and Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department were all on hand to show the kids the ins-and-outs of safety.

"We're talking about fire safety. They're getting a chance to look at some of the police vehicles and talk to some of the police officers and get some freebies from the fire department. Kind of build that relationship with them," JC Penney Asst. Store Manager Mark Lewis said. "Obviously safety is important any time of the year, but right now we're focused on kids. We're talking about school bus safety, different things like that."

The Back-to-School Bash wrapped up around 2:00, but J-C Penney associates say they plan to host some special events in the coming months.