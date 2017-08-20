Crews Respond to Small Fire at Local Business

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a small fire that caused smoke damage to a local business.
According the Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the Wheeling Fire Department responded to a call at Specialty Supply Company on 31st Street in Wheeling at around 9:20 Sunday morning after receiving reports that a display case was on fire.
When crews arrived, the building was full of smoke, but the fire appeared to be contained to the display case.
After a search of the building, no other signs of fire were found.
No major building damage or injuries were reported.
The building is being ventilated and an investigation is in progress.
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.