Crews Respond to Small Fire at Local Business

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a small fire that caused smoke damage to a local business.

According the Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, the Wheeling Fire Department responded to a call at Specialty Supply Company on 31st Street in Wheeling at around 9:20 Sunday morning after receiving reports that a display case was on fire.

When crews arrived, the building was full of smoke, but the fire appeared to be contained to the display case.

After a search of the building, no other signs of fire were found.

No major building damage or injuries were reported.

The building is being ventilated and an investigation is in progress.