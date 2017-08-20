Solar Eclipse Glasses Still Available

The Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack still has IOS Certified Solar Eclipse glasses available.

They're sold out right now, but they do have a shipment coming in by noon Monday, August 21st, that are available for purchase. The glasses are only $12, and you can pre-order them as well.

Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack is also opening the racing apron on Monday if anyone wants to come and watch it from there, the first 100 watchers get a free Moon Pie.

They will have food and Blue Moon on tap at the Racing Concession as well.