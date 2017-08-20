Dozens of women gathered at the Williams Country Club in Weirton Sunday for the annual Weirton United Way Fashion Show.

This is the 14th year for the event, and it usually brings in about $5,000 for the organization. The 175 attendees enjoyed a meal and could bid on silent auction items, followed by a fashion show featuring LulaRoe by Nikki and Sarah, Cato Fashions, and J Jones Evening Wear.

The money raised will help support the United Way's 2017 campaign.

"We are basically a fundraising organization, and all the money that we raise goes out to our member agencies so they can continue their good works here in the community," said Weirton United Way Executive Director Linda Stear.

Organizers say this is an extremely popular event, and they plan to bring it back for a 15th year.