Local Rap Group Continues to Succeed

Y-N-C, the rap group that got their start in the Friendly City, have continued to succeed since 7News first spoke with them about their "I'm 'Bout It" music video a few months ago. Now, they're blowing up.

The "I'm 'Bout It" music video was the beginning for the group that calls Wheeling their hometown. Since then Y-N-C has been featured on BET and MTV Jams, they've performed in New York, Virginia Beach, and Atlanta, among other cities, and they've brought some serious star power to the area.

"A lot of people are going crazy because they're like 'there's no way this is happening in Wheeling," said Y-N-C artist Josh Heatherington. "Anything can happen, and the way we're moving and the things we're doing, we're just like we just want to give back to our area cause this is where we're from."

Happy to know the Whg dynamic duo, @LaRonFromYNC & @joshfromync, are killing the game. I have the exclusive story for @WTRF7News tonight pic.twitter.com/ayxNyNmfCf — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) August 20, 2017

The group recently brought Lil Scrappy to Carin's Pub for a show, and they're even getting ready to sign with new management and potentially a record label; which they didn't expect.

"I dreamed about it for so long, and I always thought to be where we're at you already had to be signed with a major label. I had no idea we could do it, independently," Y-N-C artist Laron Carroll said. "But, to see it really happen, like Josh cried; I'm just gonna put that out there. When we got on BET Josh cried like a baby and I've never seen him cry before."

Y-N-C is now working on a few new songs, and for the young group it's still just the beginning.

"We started with nothing, and now we're building and building, it's coming really well," said Heatherington. "Things are going to get real, real crazy for us this year."

For both artist, it's not about just making it big and leaving, but they really want people to realize the untapped potential in the Friendly City.

"Yeah, we're from Wheeling, WV, there is talent here. We have some of the greatest rappers, and some of the greatest singers, and you would never know because there's nobody famous from Wheeling," said Carroll. "So, to get that opportunity is a blessing for us."

If you'd like to support Y-N-C or buy their merchandise, their website is currently under construction but you can contact Josh or Laron personally on social media.