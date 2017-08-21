Jefferson Co. Judge Shot, One Person in Custody - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Jefferson Co. Judge Shot, One Person in Custody

According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla confirmed that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot in front of the courthouse a little after 8 a.m.

Officials say his bailiff returned fire, and killed one of the suspects. Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has another suspect in custody currently.

Judge Bruzzese, Jr. has been lifeflighted to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Officials say he is currently in stable condition.

The courthouse will remain closed for the day as the investigation continues.

