Investigation Continues After Jefferson Co. Judge Shot

According to City Manager Mavromatis, Judge Bruzzese is out of surgery and is doing well.

Mavromatis also reported that the shooting suspect has a criminal record, and a Steubenville address. At this time, Mavromatis said he does not know of ties to the Steubenville Rape Trial, and says that Judge Bruzzese has nothing to do with that.

Officials are currently working to figure out a motive. They have asked for the FBI to come in for possible prosecution of the passenger, and for transparency in the case.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown issued the following statement on today's shooting of Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr.:

"Connie and I are thinking of Judge Bruzzese and his family, and we pray for his recovery. I join all Ohioans in expressing my gratitude for local law enforcement who responded. My office will support local authorities and the state as they investigate this senseless act.”

According to Sheriff Fred Abdalla, the shooting suspect arrived in the Court Street Alley next to the Jefferson County Courtroom just after 7 this morning.

The suspect had a passenger with him in the car, who reportedly knew nothing about the suspected shooter's plans. The suspected shooter reportedly told the passenger that he had to appear in court.

Sheriff Abdalla says the shots were fired at approximately 8 a.m.

Judge Bruzzese shot back, and a probation officer behind him shot as well, ultimately taking the suspect down to the ground and killing him.

The judge is currently in surgery in Pittsburgh, and the passenger has been released.

7News Media Partner, The Herald-Star, is reporting that Judge Bruzzese is in serious condition at UPMC following the shooting incident this morning.

According to Sheriff Fred Abdalla, the second person reportedly involved in the shooting is no longer being considered a suspect.

Officials report that the man was taken to Trinity Hospital for treatment after being hit with a ricocheted bullet. After speaking with him, the man is no longer being considered a suspect, and has been released from custody.

According to officials, Judge Bruzzese is currently in surgery in Pittsburgh.

There has been no update on his condition.

Sheriff Abdalla reported that the body of the dead suspect is still at the crime scene as they continue to investigate.

Officials say they have reviewed surveillance video, and believe they know the identity of the two suspected shooters.

According to City Manager Jim Mavromatis, the one man in custody tried to get away in a stolen vehicle, but backed up into another car.

Mavromatis confirmed that a probation officer, not his bailiff, returned fire.

Officials also think the judge returned fire as well because his gun is lying on the ground. A probation officer saved his life. — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) August 21, 2017

Officials also believe the judge returned fire as well, as they found his gun lying on the ground.

According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.

Sheriff Fred Abdalla confirmed that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot in front of the courthouse a little after 8 a.m.

Officials say his bailiff returned fire, and killed one of the suspects. Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has another suspect in custody currently.

Officials say Judge Bruzzese has been life lighted to Pittsburgh. He is currently stable. An investigation is ongoing. — Brooke Chaplain (@BrookeChaplain) August 21, 2017

Judge Bruzzese, Jr. has been lifeflighted to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Officials say he is currently in stable condition.

The courthouse will remain closed for the day as the investigation continues.

