Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties Across Ohio Valley

You can watch the solar eclipse at viewing parties happening across the Ohio Valley.

Starting off at Bethany College, the school's president is hosting an eclipse viewing party for the campus community.\

As a member of the NASA Space Grant Consortium, the college provides opportunities for students to participate in NASA programs and activities. Assistant professor and board member of NASA West Virginia Space Consortium, Dr. Lisa Riley, will be there to assist with the live feed tracking.

The viewing will be from Richardson Hall of Science.

And even though the kids are back in school doesn't mean they won't have the chance to see what's happening in the sky.

Wheeling's SMART Center is teaming up with Grand Vue Park and Marshall County Schools so students can safely experience the solar eclipse.

They will be providing programming, instruction, and special glasses for the students to wear.

The students are scheduled to arrive at the park by 1:30 p.m.

Finally, if you aren't heading to Bethany or Grand Vue Park, the Ohio County library will be broadcasting NASA's live feed of the eclipse from 1:00 to 4:00 inside the auditorium.

If you need any information, you can call (304) 232-0244 or visit the library's public website at OhioCountyLibrary.org.