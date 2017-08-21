Students enjoy eclipse from Grand Vue Park

The shelters at Grand Vue Park were full of more than 400 fifth, sixth and seventh grade Marshall County students, eager to watch the phenomenon in the sky.

The students have been learning about the solar eclipse in school, and were excited to see if their expectations for the spectacle would be met.

"It's going to look like the moon is part way covering the sun, about like 87 percent, so it'll kind of be dark and kind of be light at the same time," said fifth grader Abigail Korngiver.

"People say that it turns night, and I want to see the crickets come out and the birds stop," said fifth grader Tori Finley.

Although it did not become totally dark, the students could experience the eclipse in many ways: from telescopes, to pin hole projectors and through special solar eclipse glasses.

Their were also educational activities, courtesy of the SMARTCenter, so the kids could continue to learn outside of the classroom.

"It's not an unbelievably rare event, but it's a rare enough event that we should sort of celebrate and have a festival, and that's essentially what this is," said SMARTCenter Director Robert E. Strong.

The students said they were excited to experience something so special, and the teachers said they are happy their students are having fun while learning.