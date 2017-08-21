Officials Stand Together After Judge Shot in Jefferson County

Judge Joseph Bruzzese has been a public figure in Jefferson County for nearly two decades.

And many people said he's a fair judge, a good guy, and someone who doesn't deserve this.

"We're just all shocked right now to have this kind of shooting. It's a close knit community, very surprised this would take place. Our prayers go out to you and your family. We wish you the best and a speedy recovery. You have our deepest sympathy at this moment of time when you were unfortunately shot doing your job," said Dr. Thomas Graham, Jefferson County Commissioner.

Many people have taken to Facebook and Twitter to voice their concerns about a Judge being ambushed and shot right in Downtown Steubenville.

But they're also sending their thoughts and prayers to the Bruzzese family.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla said the event has even brought him to tears.

"I mean, this was just cold-blooded, attempted murder on a judge. That's not the way it's supposed to be in America, but it is, and that's sad," said Abdalla.

Sheriff Abdalla said he encouraged Judge Bruzzese to start carrying a gun years ago because, in his words, there's lots of "nut cases" out there.

Officials confirm the Judge did return fire today, and the Sheriff believes it helped save his life.

"If any judge could do it, he could. He's an avid sportsman, a hunter," Abdalla said.

Officials said they will be increasing security measures at the Courthouse to prevent something like this from happening again.

They also said Judge Bruzzese is out of surgery and doing well.

Judge Bruzzese is a graduate of Steubenville High School. He received his undergrad and Law degrees from Ohio Northern University.

He was first elected as a common pleas judge in 1998, and was recently re-elected to a term that expires in 2021.