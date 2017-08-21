Dilles Bottom Homeowners Entering Into "Purchase Option Agreements" With PTT Global

There are developments regarding property surrounding the possible ethane cracker plant that may be built in Belmont County.

Several residents of Dilles Bottom are reportedly already signing purchase option agreements.

According to sources, many houses in the lower part of Dilles Bottom are already empty, with owners having sold and moved out.

In at least one case, homeowners are already building a new home in another part of the county.

"PTTGC America has not yet made a final decision on the project in Ohio," said Dan Williamson, spokesman for PTTGC America. "However, the company has offered purchase option agreements to owners of all Dilles Bottom properties that are near the project footprint."

Williamson says it's unknown if PTT Global will exercise those options, but they are in place.

He says they've offered good faith agreements to each property owner who has signed a purchase option agreement.

There's no assurance that the cracker will be built there, just that they'll have the necessary land if it is.

"I think it's another sign that the company continues its due diligence, one step at a time," noted Mark Thomas, Belmont County Commission president.

Williamson said the first six checks were already mailed to property owners, with others expected to follow.

"So those receiving them will keep that money, whether or not PTTGC American ever buys their properties," Williamson said.

"It can be interpreted, if you will, as a continual positive sign that we are slowly making our way to what is again a positive decision," said Commissioner Mark Thomas.