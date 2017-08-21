How Officials Keep Your Kids Safe on the School Bus

Getting to and from the building is one of the most important aspects of every school year, so we met with bus inspectors in Belmont County and brings us the story of what they do to make sure every student is safe.

Over 130 people, on average, are killed in school-vehicle-related crashes each year. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, 8% of those deaths are people who were riding on the bus. In the Martins Ferry School District, they take those numbers very seriously inspecting 1,100 buses before children can even get on, "The buses during the annual season they have to be 100%. What we look as serious maybe the public sees as minor. These buses have to be completely inspected thoroughly before the start of the school year," said Lieutenant Alan Ogden, LCS Commander for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

On the outside, the buses are inspected from top to bottom. Then, they have a spontaneous check on each bus at a random time during the year to avoid a potential issue, "That's what we're trying to do, eliminate any problems by finding those items of concern that are wearing out," said Lt. Ogden.

On the inside of the bus, there are several things they have to check as well, from the emergency exits to the stability of these seats. Lt. Ogden tells us this is because of their number one priority, the safety of the children, "These kids are the most precious thing that we have, and we make sure these kids are transported to and from school, school events, as safe as possible."

Even though the Motor Vehicle Inspectors take these precautions, including a daily check by bus drivers, some people are still mixed on how safe it really is, "I would be nervous and scared because I want her to be safe and I don't feel like it's safe enough for her. I won't put her on the bus, I'd rather take her myself to school," said parent, Karen Throckmorton.

Student Garrett Burga said, "I feel safe because drivers are checked every now and again, so I think they're pretty trustworthy."

Janie Kerns is a concerned grandmother who said, "Once they're on the bus, I feel like they're pretty safe. It's when they're out waiting for the bus that is the scary part."

Lt. Ogden said when you see this sign, make sure you actually stop because they will be cracking down on offenders a lot more this year. If you do run a school bus's red lights you could face a fine up to $500, and potentially have your license suspended.