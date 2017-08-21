Bridgeport Expands iPad Program for Students

Every seventh thru 12th-grade student at Bridgeport Schools will receive an iPad this school year.

Four years ago, when they started with iPads in the school, students could either bring their own, borrow one from the school each day, or buy one from the school. That made the program less uniform, and each student's plan and apps were different.

This year the schools are leasing hundreds of iPads, and providing them to the students to use at school and at home, "The individual teachers can customize what apps are going to be on those iPads so when you walk into that classroom, and whether you're the English teacher or the social studies teacher or the math teacher, those apps can be set up so that when you walk in, those are truly an educational device and we maximize the use of that technology," said Bridgeport School's Superintendent, Zac Shutler.

Parents have the option to buy a $50 protection plan, that would cover any damage, Otherwise; they would have to pay for repairs or replacement if the device is damaged.

They can track each individual iPad because they each have a bar code. Before this, when students brought their own, it was difficult to monitor or control the devices.