Uber Services Now Available in Wheeling, Throughout West Virginia

According to an official press release, Uber will now be available throughout all of West Virginia.
Uber was first launched in West Virginia over a year ago, helping residents in Charleston and Morgantown.
Uber officials say that, at first, the wait times in these new areas may be longer than usual "as Uber works to ensure everyone who needs a ride can get one."
General Manager Michael Black said that he's very excited to finally expand business to the Ohio Valley.
"My favorite part about Uber is the impact it can have on drivers, providing this flexible, supplemental source of income in their lives really plugging into their lives however they see fit. This is just a service where the demand far exceeds generally the supply really just about anywhere you go, and we're really happy we get to plug into the ecosystem there, and really fill the hole that we can," said Black.
Uber only works within West Virginia borders, not Ohio. However, you may request a ride in West Virginia and be driven to Ohio.
