Uber Services Now Available Throughout All of West Virginia

According to an official press release, Uber will now be available throughout all of West Virginia.
Uber was first launched in West Virginia over a year ago, helping residents in Charleston and Morgantown.
Uber officials say that, at first, the wait times in these new areas may be longer than usual "as Uber works to ensure everyone who needs a ride can get one."
